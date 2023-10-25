Submit a Tip
Improvements to confusing South Strand intersections to start in late 2024

By Ian Klein
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 6:40 PM EDT
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) -- A major project could help improve the flow of traffic along several congested and confusing South Strand intersections along Highway 17 Business.

In 2024, SCDOT plans to start realigning the intersection between Garden City and Murrells Inlet -- across from the mall.

“It’s a very confusing intersection and something has to be done,” said Bradley Parker.

The intersections include Inlet Square Drive, Garden City Connector, Atlantic Avenue, and Tadlock Drive near the entrance of Murrells Inlet.

“You’re gonna see a lot of major infrastructure improvements in Garden City and that area over the next three years,” said Horry County Councilman, Tyler Servant.

These are improvements Murrells Inlet bartender, Keli Tate said are needed as the area continues to grow in popularity and population.

The nearly $20 million project is being funded by RIDE III.

Parker, who drives the roads to get to work every day, knows the construction process might be a headache but is overdue.

“Murrells Inlet is growing and we just need our roads to catch up,” said Parker.

Once the right-of-way acquisition is complete construction can get started, which is expected to get underway in Fall 2024.

