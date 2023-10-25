Submit a Tip
Lanes reopen after heavy piece of equipment blocks part of Highway 17 Bypass in Surfside Beach area

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: Oct. 25, 2023 at 6:06 PM EDT
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – All lanes reopened Wednesday night along Highway 17 Bypass near Highway 544 after a piece of equipment fell off a truck.

Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called just before 3:30 p.m. to the northbound lanes of Highway 17 Bypass near Queens Harbor Boulevard where the piece of equipment fell off a trailer and into the road.

No injuries have been reported.

Towing crews had to be called in to lift the piece of equipment off the road.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation camera network showed all lanes were back open around 6 p.m.

