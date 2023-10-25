Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

Governor Henry McMaster to unveil school spending dashboard

SC Governor Henry McMaster to unveil school spending dashboard
SC Governor Henry McMaster to unveil school spending dashboard(Mary Green)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero and Marcus Flowers
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 1:45 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster held a press conference unveiling an online dashboard that tracks school spending.

The Dashboard allows users to:

  • Analyze and compare school districts by revenues, expenditures, academic performance, and other key measures presented in five different sections (tabs)
  • Download the data and other statistics available in the dashboard
  • Save and print items in the dashboard for incorporation into presentations

Below is a brief description of each of the five sections (tabs):

Funding: A summary of total and key expenditure and revenue items at the state or school district level.

Quick Facts: Users can compare an individual school district to statewide measurements in twelve financial and performance categories.

Compare Districts: Users can compare selected school districts by twelve financial and performance categories.

The data in the dashboard is provided by the local school districts to the SC Department of Education and any questions about the data should be directed to the individual school district.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body recovered from Great Pee Dee River identified as Loris man
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Alicia Pope hired “Abundant Grace Studios” to capture her June 2023 wedding after previously...
‘I just want my memories’: Grand Strand bride, others still waiting for wedding photos
Lauren Morris
Warrants: Fentanyl, crack, stolen gun found during Myrtle Beach traffic stop
Her son picked the winning Multiplier Surge ticket at the Walmart Fuel Station on the Highway...
‘He’s really lucky’: Grand Strand mother, son sharing big lottery win

Latest News

Robeson County teen charged in 17-year-old’s death; others facing charges
Myrtle Beach man charged with multiple counts of sexual exploitation of a minor
Police: Florence man accused of assaulting, killing girlfriend
Fire sparks at Marion County barn with horses inside; firefighters work to get under control
Legal troubles of Grand Strand bride, others waiting for wedding photos