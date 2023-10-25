FIRST ALERT: Unseasonably warm through the weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Unseasonably warm weather will continue through the weekend with temperatures climbing well above normal.

TONIGHT

Chilly nights will take a break through the weekend as much milder air continues to flow into the region. Temperatures tonight will drop into the middle 50s inland and upper 50s to lower 60s near the beach.

THURSDAY

The warming trend will continue on Thursday. With plenty of sunshine and a light breeze, afternoon temperatures will climb into the upper 70s to near 80. The warmest weather will be found well inland in parts of the Pee Dee with a few spots hitting the lower 80s.

Sunny and warm (WMBF)

VERY WARM WEEKEND

Temperatures will continue to warm steadily through the weekend. Friday will feature high temperatures in the upper 70s and lower 80s again as sunshine continues.

The busy weekend forecast will feature much more of the same. The warmest weather arrives for Saturday and Sunday with temperatures remaining in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Highs will climb into the upper 70s for the weekend, providing for a warmer feel to end the month. (WMBF)

HALLOWEEN FORECAST

The forecast for Halloween is a tricky one. The warm weather of the weekend will quickly come to an end as a strong cold front moves through the region during the day on Halloween. The latest data continues to suggest a cooler forecast with temperatures falling fast, keeping the chill in the air for trick or treaters Halloween evening.

Here's an early First Alert to Halloween and those trick or treat plans. Expect falling temperatures quickly behind the cold front. (WMBF)

