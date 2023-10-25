Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

FIRST ALERT: Unseasonably warm through the weekend

Very warm weather continues this weekend.
Very warm weather continues this weekend.(WMBF)
By Jamie Arnold
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 3:52 AM EDT|Updated: Oct. 25, 2023 at 3:38 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Unseasonably warm weather will continue through the weekend with temperatures climbing well above normal.

TONIGHT

Chilly nights will take a break through the weekend as much milder air continues to flow into the region. Temperatures tonight will drop into the middle 50s inland and upper 50s to lower 60s near the beach.

THURSDAY

The warming trend will continue on Thursday. With plenty of sunshine and a light breeze, afternoon temperatures will climb into the upper 70s to near 80. The warmest weather will be found well inland in parts of the Pee Dee with a few spots hitting the lower 80s.

Sunny and warm
Sunny and warm(WMBF)

VERY WARM WEEKEND

Temperatures will continue to warm steadily through the weekend. Friday will feature high temperatures in the upper 70s and lower 80s again as sunshine continues.

The busy weekend forecast will feature much more of the same. The warmest weather arrives for Saturday and Sunday with temperatures remaining in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Highs will climb into the upper 70s for the weekend, providing for a warmer feel to end the...
Highs will climb into the upper 70s for the weekend, providing for a warmer feel to end the month.(WMBF)

HALLOWEEN FORECAST

The forecast for Halloween is a tricky one. The warm weather of the weekend will quickly come to an end as a strong cold front moves through the region during the day on Halloween. The latest data continues to suggest a cooler forecast with temperatures falling fast, keeping the chill in the air for trick or treaters Halloween evening.

Here's an early First Alert to Halloween and those trick or treat plans. Expect falling...
Here's an early First Alert to Halloween and those trick or treat plans. Expect falling temperatures quickly behind the cold front.(WMBF)

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body recovered from Great Pee Dee River identified as Loris man
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Alicia Pope hired “Abundant Grace Studios” to capture her June 2023 wedding after previously...
‘I just want my memories’: Grand Strand bride, others still waiting for wedding photos
Lauren Morris
Warrants: Fentanyl, crack, stolen gun found during Myrtle Beach traffic stop
Her son picked the winning Multiplier Surge ticket at the Walmart Fuel Station on the Highway...
‘He’s really lucky’: Grand Strand mother, son sharing big lottery win

Latest News

FIRST ALERT: Warm weekend on tap, big changes next week
Warm and sunny weather ahead for Saturday
FIRST ALERT: Warm weekend ahead, changes arrive near Halloween
We're giving you the earliest First Alert to big changes in temperatures arriving next week.
FIRST ALERT: Warm weekend on tap, big changes next week
Warm weather continues through the weekend.
FIRST ALERT: Unseasonably warm through the weekend
Temperatures continue to climb through the end of the week, providing for a warmer weekend for...
FIRST ALERT: Warm through the weekend, big changes arrive next week