Coroner IDs people killed in Florence house fire

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - The Florence Fire Department is working to learn what sparked a Wednesday fire that left two people dead.

The department said crews were called out around 2:20 a.m. to 418 Poplar Street.

At the scene, firefighters found smoke showing from the front of the home. They immediately began working on extinguishing the fire.

About an hour later, the fire was under control.

Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken later identified the two people who died as 36-year-old Amanda Powers and 47-year-old Gil Lopez, who both lived at the home. von Lutcken said both bodies will be autopsied at the Medical University of South Carolina.

The Florence Police Department also responded.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

