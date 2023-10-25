Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

1 hurt in crash with entrapment along Highway 544, HCFR says

Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called around 12:20 p.m. Wednesday to Highway 544 and Cedar...
Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called around 12:20 p.m. Wednesday to Highway 544 and Cedar Lane, which is near Mill Pond Road for a three-car crash.(Source: HCFR)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 1:04 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County Fire Rescue took one person to the hospital Wednesday afternoon after a serious crash.

HCFR crews were called around 12:20 p.m. to Highway 544 and Cedar Lane, which is near Mill Pond Road for a three-car crash.

HCFR had to rescue at least one person who was trapped inside one of the cars.

People are being asked to avoid the area while first responders investigate and clear the scene.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Horry County police also assisted at the crash scene.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body recovered from Great Pee Dee River identified as Loris man
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Alicia Pope hired “Abundant Grace Studios” to capture her June 2023 wedding after previously...
‘I just want my memories’: Grand Strand bride, others still waiting for wedding photos
Lauren Morris
Warrants: Fentanyl, crack, stolen gun found during Myrtle Beach traffic stop
Her son picked the winning Multiplier Surge ticket at the Walmart Fuel Station on the Highway...
‘He’s really lucky’: Grand Strand mother, son sharing big lottery win

Latest News

Robeson County teen charged in 17-year-old’s death; others facing charges
Myrtle Beach man charged with multiple counts of sexual exploitation of a minor
Police: Florence man accused of assaulting, killing girlfriend
Conway prepping for busy weekend of events, parades
Fire sparks at Marion County barn with horses inside; firefighters work to get under control