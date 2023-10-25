1 hurt in crash with entrapment along Highway 544, HCFR says

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County Fire Rescue took one person to the hospital Wednesday afternoon after a serious crash.

HCFR crews were called around 12:20 p.m. to Highway 544 and Cedar Lane, which is near Mill Pond Road for a three-car crash.

HCFR had to rescue at least one person who was trapped inside one of the cars.

People are being asked to avoid the area while first responders investigate and clear the scene.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Horry County police also assisted at the crash scene.

