Water main break leads to e-learning day for Pee Dee school

MARLBORO COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - McColl Elementary Middle School students will be staying home on Monday.

That is because of a water main break in the town of McColl, according to the Marlboro County School District.

Students will have access to their assignments through Google Classroom. The school’s staff, which will also be remote, will be available online to help with assignments.

The district said parents should check their child’s Google Classroom for teachers’ office hours.

“We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause,” the district stated. “We will provide an update as soon as we are able to do so. Thank you for your understanding.”

A week ago, the school was dismissed early because of a water main break.

