Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Water main break leads to e-learning day for Pee Dee school

McColl Elementary Middle School students will be staying home on Monday.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 7:04 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARLBORO COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - McColl Elementary Middle School students will be staying home on Monday.

That is because of a water main break in the town of McColl, according to the Marlboro County School District.

Students will have access to their assignments through Google Classroom. The school’s staff, which will also be remote, will be available online to help with assignments.

The district said parents should check their child’s Google Classroom for teachers’ office hours.

“We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause,” the district stated. “We will provide an update as soon as we are able to do so. Thank you for your understanding.”

A week ago, the school was dismissed early because of a water main break.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating Saturday night shooting in Myrtle Beach
3 hurt after Saturday shooting in Horry County, police investigating
Police: Man found in Horry County identified, guardian located
Pedestrian killed in Horry County hit-and-run, officials say
A death investigation is underway after 5-year-old twins were found dead soon after their...
Deputies find 5-year-old twins dead after recovering body of mother who had jumped from bridge

Latest News

It's a comfortable forecast for those who have plans to be outside today. It's fall-like with...
FIRST ALERT: Coolest day of the week, warmer temperatures return
Tammy is a category one hurricane and moving to the north.
FIRST ALERT: Tammy continues to move northward, another chance of development to watch
Crews were called out at 8:58 p.m. to the area of Highway 378 and Bancroft Drive.
6 hospitalized after Sunday night crash near Conway
WMBF News at 11
3 hurt after Saturday shooting in Horry County, police investigating