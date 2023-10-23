Report: 30 to 40 shots heard night of Myrtle Beach shooting that injured 1

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A newly released report gives more details on a weekend shooting in Myrtle Beach, including how many gunshots officers heard.

Myrtle Beach police officers around the Booker T. Washington neighborhood near 21st Avenue North heard 30 to 40 gunshots just before midnight Saturday. Several officers were then directed by residents to go to the area of Graham Avenue and Hemingway Street.

Once officers arrived, shell casings were found on the north side of Graham Avenue, between Hemmingway Street and King Street, according to an incident report.

As investigators were setting up crime scene tape, they were told someone was admitted to the hospital for a gunshot wound.

Police interviewed the victim, who is expected to be okay, and a witness who stayed on the scene.

According to the report, there is “at least one suspect, and the investigation is ongoing.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the MBPD at 843-918-1382.

