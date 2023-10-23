Myrtle Beach Jazz Festival celebrates culture, community

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The annual Myrtle Bach Jazz Festival was back in the Grand Strand, celebrating culture and community for another year.

It’s something Debra Thomas, visiting Myrtle Beach, experienced for the first time.

“We’re celebrating our 44th wedding anniversary, so we decided to come to Myrtle Beach,” said Thomas. “Got here last night and heard about the jazz festival decided we’d come out and check it out.”

Thomas said her word-of-mouth invite was well worth her experience.

“Just the atmosphere and that’s what we’re actually loving about it,” she said. “Seeing the vendors, just the people out having a good time.”

City leaders said it’s one of Myrtle Beach’s arts and culture events that stems from decades of rich history.

“It’s not only important for the entire city but also very important to the cultural roots of the Booker T. Washington neighborhood,” said Myrtle Beach City Councilman John Krajc. “Charlie’s place is an area where many African American musicians came, and they performed right here in the city of Myrtle Beach back way back in the day, 1950s and before.”

It’s a cultivating pit stop for musicians nationwide.

It also welcomed the Coastal Carolina University Jazz Ensemble Band to play at the event for the first time as well.

“When the people of our color can come together and socialize and have a good time with music, you know, I’m saying, music is the key that really brings us people together,” said Jeffery Duncan, visiting from North Carolina.

From tons of music, from diverse artists to tons of food, vendors native to Myrtle Beach, like Matthew Grissett, said it’s a full circle moment.

“I grew up in this neighborhood; I know this neighborhood like the back of my hand,” said Grissett. “All of the elders know me; they know my parents. So it’s a great feeling, man, to be out here serving some crabs at this wonderful event.”

Throughout all the festivities, folks said they’re already planning to mark their calendars to attend again next year.

