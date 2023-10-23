Jeep Jam returns to the Grand Strand

Submit a Tip
By Samuel Shelton
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 9:00 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The 6th annual Jeep Jam festival returned to the Grand Strand for all Jeep lovers, both near and far.

WMBF News got a glimpse at how Jeep Jam afforded some drivers and spectators the opportunity to enjoy some new excitement, all for the first time.

Hundreds of drivers registered their jeeps to participate in this year’s event.

Folks in attendance shared it wasn’t only a sense of community that brought them to the event and said, “It’s a Jeep thing you wouldn’t understand.”

Organizers said It was fun the entire family could enjoy, attracting about 10,000 spectators for a second year in a row sell-out.

Drivers had the chance to take their jeeps through several different leveled obstacle courses, testing their jeeps’ endurance through mud pits.

NS Promotions President Chris Trout said it’s a comfortable environment not only uniting the jeep community but also fun most jeep lovers don’t get to experience anywhere else.

“Some people have a jeep and have a four-wheel-drive vehicle don’t have the opportunity to really test it out and see what it can do,” Trout said. “This is a safe and controlled environment for them to do so. And it’s really fun to watch them get in their own jeep, put it in the four-wheel-drive for the very first time ever, and go out and have fun. It’s a unique and different kind of smile.”

Organizers said well over 100 volunteers from several local jeep clubs, along with about 30 sponsors, helped put the event together, and they’re already thinking about how to make this event even better next year.

The Jeep Jam official started Friday and lasted through Sunday.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

