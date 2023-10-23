FIRST ALERT: Coolest day of the week, warmer temperatures return

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The jackets will be needed again for the next couple of mornings. As we head through the week, warmer than normal temperatures will return.

TODAY

It’s another cool start as you step out the door to begin the work week. The extra layer or jacket will be needed, especially for those of you inland.

Northeast winds will continue to usher in behind the cold front, keeping temperatures cool to kickoff the work week.

It's a comfortable day with highs struggling to climb into the 70s today! (WMBF)

Afternoon temperatures will climb into the upper 60s for the beaches with highs near 70 for inland areas. It’s a clear day with plenty of sunshine.

TONIGHT

Don’t put the jackets away! You’ll need another layer as another cool night arrives tonight with temperatures dipping into the upper 40s for the Grand Strand. Inland locations will dip into the lower 40s again tonight, making for the coldest night of the week.

Temperatures will fall into the low-mid 40s. Clear skies will allow for the coldest night of the week. (WMBF)

WARMER WEATHER RETURNS

Warmer weather moves back in, providing for the warmest weather we’ve seen in a couple of weeks. Temperatures climb to warmer than normal through the work week as high temperatures reach close to 80°.

We climb into the end of the week and into the weekend. It's a warmer than normal end to the week. (WMBF)

The sunny skies aren’t going anywhere this week. We will stay mostly sunny with rain-free conditions for the next week. If you have plans for the upcoming weekend, expect a dry forecast with temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Highs will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Expect a warmer weekend on tap. (WMBF)

Our next rain chance doesn’t even work back into the forecast until the middle of next week.

