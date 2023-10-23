Mother, her child ID’d as pedestrians killed in Florence crash

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - The Florence County Coroner’s Office released the name of the mother and child killed after being hit by a vehicle Saturday.

Catenia Graves, 49, of Florence, and her child, 12-year-old Ernest Graves, died on the scene, according to Coroner Keith von Lutcken. Lutcken added that Catenia’s second child, who was also hit by the vehicle, is still listed in critical condition.

The Florence Police Department responded to the wreck around 7:45 p.m. in front of the Pilot Travel Center on West Lucas Street.

First responders at the scene began rendering aid to Catenia and her two children. Catenia and Ernest were pronounced dead, and the other child was taken to the hospital.

Police said the driver was not impaired and was not cited following an initial investigation.

No further details were immediately available.

