Celebrate Halloween at the 6th Annual Trunk or Treat Festival

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Bring the whole family to go trick or treating, play games, grab a snack, paint a pumpkin, pet some animals, get a new book, take a few pics together, and enjoy the Halloween holiday with The Cooper House and other local businesses in the community.

This event is completely FREE to attend.

They will have candy, books, and fun ready for everyone to enjoy.

Learn more here!

