Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

6 hospitalized after Sunday night crash near Conway

Crews were called out at 8:58 p.m. to the area of Highway 378 and Bancroft Drive.
Crews were called out at 8:58 p.m. to the area of Highway 378 and Bancroft Drive.(Horry County Fire Rescue)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 5:50 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Horry County Fire Rescue says a Sunday night crash sent six people to the hospital.

Crews were called out at 8:58 p.m. to the area of Highway 378 and Bancroft Drive.

When they arrived, first responders found a two-vehicle crash.

The six people were then taken to the hospital for their injuries. It is not clear how the victims are doing now.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating Saturday night shooting in Myrtle Beach
3 hurt after Saturday shooting in Horry County, police investigating
Police: Man found in Horry County identified, guardian located
Pedestrian killed in Horry County hit-and-run, officials say
A death investigation is underway after 5-year-old twins were found dead soon after their...
Deputies find 5-year-old twins dead after recovering body of mother who had jumped from bridge

Latest News

Tammy is a category one hurricane and moving to the north.
FIRST ALERT: Tammy continues to move northward, another chance of development to watch
It's a comfortable forecast for those who have plans to be outside today. It's fall-like with...
FIRST ALERT: Coolest day of the week, warmer temperatures return
WMBF News at 11
3 hurt after Saturday shooting in Horry County, police investigating
WMBF News at 11
North Myrtle Beach domestic violence walk aims to raise funds for those in need