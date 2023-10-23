6 hospitalized after Sunday night crash near Conway

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Horry County Fire Rescue says a Sunday night crash sent six people to the hospital.

Crews were called out at 8:58 p.m. to the area of Highway 378 and Bancroft Drive.

When they arrived, first responders found a two-vehicle crash.

The six people were then taken to the hospital for their injuries. It is not clear how the victims are doing now.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

