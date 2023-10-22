Submit a Tip
Police investigating Saturday night shooting in Myrtle Beach

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 9:53 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Myrtle Beach Police Department said it’s investigating a shooting that happened Saturday night.

The department said officers were called to the area of Graham Avenue and Hemingway Street at around 11:45 p.m. after reports of the shooting.

Police were able later to find one victim at the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No further information was immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the MBPD at 843-918-1382.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

