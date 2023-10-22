North Myrtle Beach domestic violence walk aims to raise funds for those in need

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The third annual “What A Difference A Mile Makes” walk event for domestic violence for victims was back in the Grand Strand.

WMBF News got a glimpse of not only how organizations are helping, but also how one survivor shared her story of strength over a decade later.

“She’s holding my hand now, and she was holding it back then,” said Loretta Hemmingway. “So I just want to tell them thank you because they were great.”

A domestic abuse survivor of 12 years, Hemmingway shared words of gratitude as she said without her survivor support team by her side she’d still be in a dark place.

“I thank God that I was able to be strong enough to get through what I was going through. But there’s so many other people out there that need some help,” she said.

That need is what’s launched the third annual domestic violence walk hosted by the North Myrtle Beach Women’s Club.

Organizers said South Carolina tops the nation for domestic violence deaths, where the walk aimed to curb that with efforts to help those who may be experiencing intimate partner violence, elder abuse, child abuse and teen dating violence.

“It’s not just men, it’s not just women - it’s so much more than that and we are here to help that and try and stomp it out,” said Linda Perrault, chair of the club’s domestic violence committee.

“We sweep it under the rug, and we don’t talk about it,” said Hemingway. “It affects our children and our grandchildren because it becomes a form of habit, and they think it’s ok, it’s not ok,” she said.

As funds raised go towards the North Myrtle Beach Women’s Club’s mission, those from around the community are made an impact with a $20 ticket to enter the walk.

Also in attendance were community support groups like the Rape Crisis Center, The Family Justice Center, The Children’s Recovery Center and SOS Care.

These organizations all shared how it takes a village to help those in need get needed resources including finance, shelter, and counseling.

“These types of violent crimes fester in the dark and so the first step is bringing it into the light and telling people we have people in our community who are affected and victimized,” said Lindy Studds, Executive Director of the Rape Crisis Center serving Horry and Georgetown. “We need to be here to support them and to help them on their journey to healing.”

As Hemmingway, among others across the Grand Strand and Nation, works to find their new normal through healing, she said it all goes back to those willing to help them along the way.

“God has brought me a long way, and having people in my life that I don’t even know, counseling is one of the best things a person could did,” said Hemmingway.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.