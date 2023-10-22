Submit a Tip
Multiple gather for 100th anniversary celebration of 174th Combat Engineer Company

Multiple people gathered on Sunday to celebrate the 100th year anniversary of the 174th Combat...
Multiple people gathered on Sunday to celebrate the 100th year anniversary of the 174th Combat Engineer Company, South Carolina National Guard.(Fox Carolina News)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 3:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WELLFORD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Multiple people gathered on Sunday to celebrate the 100th year anniversary of the 174th Combat Engineer Company, South Carolina National Guard.

The company was organized and federally recognized on October 16, 1924 in Lyman as Company F, 105th Engineers, an element of the 30th Division. The unit was converted and redesignated on April 1, 1938, as Battery B, 178th Field Artillery, and would remain an artillery unit until 2004.

The Field Artillery entered federal service for World War II on January 27, 2944, training at Fort Bragg, North Carolina and Fort Blanding, Florida. The unit arrived in North Africa on December 4, 1942, and on March 2, 1943, began its trek across Algeria.

During its combat activities, the unit supported the 34th Division, 45th Division, 3rd Infantry Division and the 85th Division. Their service in WWII ended with the conditional surrender of German forces on May 2, 1945.

The unit was then re-organized and redesignated on April 1, 1959 as Battery A, 3d Howitzer Battalion, 178th Artillery.

During the Field Artillery’s deployment to Iraq in 2004, Battery A was converted and designated a Company A, 178th Engineer Battalion on October 1. The unit was released from active federal service on January 10, 2006, officially becoming engineers and relocating to Wellford.

Once the Army moved to a modular force structure, Company A was reorganized and redesignated as the 174th Engineer Company on September 1st, 2008. Since then, the unit deployed to Afghanistan in 2009 and received the Meritorious Unit Citation for their service in support of Operation Enduring Freedom.

