McCall’s 2 TD passes spark Coastal Carolina in 27-17 win over Arkansas State

JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — Grayson McCall threw for 244 yards and two second-quarter touchdown passes to lead Coastal Carolina to a 27-17 win over Arkansas State on Saturday night.

Kade Hensley connected on a 38-yard field goal in the final minute of the first quarter to stake the Chanticleers to a 3-0 lead. McCall threw an 8-yard touchdown pass to Sam Pinckney and then hit Kendall Karr from 7-yards out with :30 left in the half to take a 17-3 lead into into intermission.

Jaylen Raynor threw a pair of second-half touchdowns to keep Arkansas State (3-4, 1-2 Sun Belt) close but Coastal Carolina (4-3, 2-2) put the game out of reach on Jarrett Guest’s 3-yard touchdown run.

McCall completed 24 of 28 passes and did not have an interception. The Chanticleers spread the ball around. Eight players posted carries and eight had at least one reception.

Raynor completed 19 of 35 passes for 306 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. Corey Rucker had four catches for 104 yards and Courtney Jackson caught five for 99 yards and a score.

