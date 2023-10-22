FIRST ALERT: Warmer Sunday, more ups and downs for the work week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Hang on... our temperatures are heading for some big swings over the next week.

SUNDAY

Beautiful weather ahead for Sunday, with full sunshine throughout the day. Warmer weather will arrive today as afternoon highs rebound into the mid-70s. A cold front will move through this afternoon, ushering in our next temperature drop.

MONDAY

Jackets are back out for Monday morning as temperatures slip into the 40s behind the cold front. Even with the sunny skies, temperatures will only top out in the upper 60s Monday afternoon.

THROUGH THE WORK WEEK

The coldest weather of the week arrives Tuesday morning, with some areas inland of the Waterway running into the upper 30s. From here, warmer weather will begin to move back in.

We’ll turn unseasonably warm late in the work week, pushing afternoon highs close to 80°. The sunny skies aren’t going anywhere, with most of us completely dry for the next week.

