Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

CUTE: Oklahoma Zoo welcomes newborn giraffe

Mother Julu gave birth to a female calf earlier this month, according to the zoo. (SOURCE: Oklahoma City Zoo)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY (Gray News) – The Oklahoma City Zoo announced the birth of a giraffe earlier this month.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, the zoo said the female giraffe was born to mother Julu on Oct. 10. The calf now stands at 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds.

Zoo caretakers said the giraffe was standing and nursing within an hour of her birth and she already is very independent and is curious about her surroundings.

Julu and the newborn calf will be out of public view at the giraffe barn inside the Expedition Africa part of the zoo to give them time to bond.

The zoo said caretakers will soon begin to introduce the newborn to the rest of the giraffe herd.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report

Most Read

Pedestrian killed in Horry County hit-and-run, officials say
Police: Man found in Horry County identified, guardian located
Police investigating Saturday night shooting in Myrtle Beach
17-year-old charged in deadly Lumberton drive-by shooting
Injuries reported in Loris-area crash involving motorcycle

Latest News

WMBF News at 11
3 hurt after Saturday shooting in Horry County, police investigating
WMBF News at 11
North Myrtle Beach domestic violence walk aims to raise funds for those in need
WMBF News at 11
Police: Adult, minor dead after being hit by vehicle in Florence
Coast Guard rescue nearly 150 miles off of North Carolina coast
Coast Guard rescues four people from overturned boat 150 miles off of North Carolina coast
Palestinians walk by the buildings destroyed in the Israeli bombardment on al-Zahra, on the...
Israel strikes Gaza, Syria and West Bank as war against Hamas threatens to ignite other fronts