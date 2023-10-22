Coastal Carolina QB Grayson McCall released from hospital after hit vs. Arkansas State

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall was released from a hospital after being taken off the field during the team’s 27-17 win over Arkansas State on Saturday.

The senior signal-caller was carted off the field in the fourth quarter after being hit by Arkansas State defensive back Trevian Thomas during a slide. The hit was ultimately not ruled a penalty for targeting but was ruled a late hit.

The CCU football program provided a statement Sunday, saying McCall “was alert and conscious with movement in all extremities.”

“Grayson has been released and is heading back to Conway,” the statement read. “He is in excellent spirits and the results of his scans have been very positive. We extend our appreciation for the medical care delivered by Arkansas State and Jonesboro.”

CCU head coach Tim Beck said that McCall was in the concussion protocol following Saturday’s game.

McCall’s status for CCU’s upcoming home game against Marshall on Oct. 28 is unclear as of Sunday.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Update on Grayson McCall pic.twitter.com/i7luq4agkt — Coastal Football (@CoastalFootball) October 22, 2023

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.