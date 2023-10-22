Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Coastal Carolina QB Grayson McCall released from hospital after hit vs. Arkansas State

Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall (10) throws a pass during an NCAA football game...
Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall (10) throws a pass during an NCAA football game against UCLA on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)(Kyusung Gong | AP)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 2:52 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall was released from a hospital after being taken off the field during the team’s 27-17 win over Arkansas State on Saturday.

The senior signal-caller was carted off the field in the fourth quarter after being hit by Arkansas State defensive back Trevian Thomas during a slide. The hit was ultimately not ruled a penalty for targeting but was ruled a late hit.

The CCU football program provided a statement Sunday, saying McCall “was alert and conscious with movement in all extremities.”

“Grayson has been released and is heading back to Conway,” the statement read. “He is in excellent spirits and the results of his scans have been very positive. We extend our appreciation for the medical care delivered by Arkansas State and Jonesboro.”

CCU head coach Tim Beck said that McCall was in the concussion protocol following Saturday’s game.

McCall’s status for CCU’s upcoming home game against Marshall on Oct. 28 is unclear as of Sunday.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedestrian killed in Horry County hit-and-run, officials say
Police: Man found in Horry County identified, guardian located
17-year-old charged in deadly Lumberton drive-by shooting
Injuries reported in Loris-area crash involving motorcycle
Police, family searching for missing Pennsylvania man in Myrtle Beach
Police, family searching for missing Pennsylvania man in Myrtle Beach

Latest News

Clemson running back Will Shipley, right, fumbles the football at the goal line as Miami safety...
Without Van Dyke, Miami rallies and stuns Clemson 28-20 in double OT thriller
Grayson McCall threw 2 TD passes as Coastal Carolina beat Arkansas State
McCall’s 2 TD passes spark Coastal Carolina in 27-17 win over Arkansas State
Missouri quarterback Brady Cook (12) runs past the South Carolina defense to score a touchdown...
Cody Schrader runs for 159 yards, 2 TD to help No. 20 Missouri beat South Carolina 34-12
HIGHLIGHTS | Extra Point: Week 9