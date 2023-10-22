3 hurt after Saturday shooting in Horry County, police investigating

LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) - Three people were hurt after a shooting in Horry County on Saturday, according to authorities.

The Horry County Police Department said the incident happened at around 6 p.m. near the 3000 block of Highway 701, which is outside Loris and just south of the state line.

Those injured were taken to a hospital and were reported to have non-life-threatening injuries.

No further information was immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the HCPD at 843-915-8477.

