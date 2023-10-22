Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

18-year-old killed while at friend’s birthday party, family says

Camerin Turner was killed at a home in Cleveland last Sunday. (SOURCE: WOIO)
By Caitlin McCarthy and Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 7:25 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - The family and friends of an 18-year-old man who was shot and killed at a party in Ohio honored his life with a balloon release Saturday.

Camerin Turner was killed at a home in Cleveland last Sunday.

Turner’s grandmother, Jacqueline Barnes, said he was celebrating a friend’s birthday when he and two other teens were shot.

“Here you have teenagers who want to be teenagers and be a part of celebrating someone else’s birthday and then you have some others, monsters, who want to take it from them,” Barnes said.

Turner’s family and friends said they hold his memory close to their hearts.

“You see that smile on his face, that’s what got me every time,” Barnes said. “I could get on him for something, and he’d start smiling, and if I had a million dollars and he asked, he’d get it. That was my Camerin.”

The Cleveland Police Department said no one has been arrested for the shooting.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedestrian killed in Horry County hit-and-run, officials say
Police: Man found in Horry County identified, guardian located
Police investigating Saturday night shooting in Myrtle Beach
17-year-old charged in deadly Lumberton drive-by shooting
Injuries reported in Loris-area crash involving motorcycle

Latest News

WMBF News at 11
3 hurt after Saturday shooting in Horry County, police investigating
WMBF News at 11
North Myrtle Beach domestic violence walk aims to raise funds for those in need
WMBF News at 11
Police: Adult, minor dead after being hit by vehicle in Florence
Palestinians walk by the buildings destroyed in the Israeli bombardment on al-Zahra, on the...
Second aid convoy reaches Gaza as Israel attacks targets in Syria and occupied West Bank