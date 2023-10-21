Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

‘That smile would just warm you up’: Family of Myrtle Beach shooting victim keeping his legacy alive

By Ale Espinosa
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 9:33 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Horry County Coroner’s Office identified Starquan Washington Wednesday afternoon as one of the victims in a Wednesday overnight shooting.

An Horry County police incident report and the coroner’s office confirmed the shooting happened on Frontage Road along Highway 17 Bypass.

RELATED | Man charged in deadly shooting outside Myrtle Beach area bar

Now, in the wake of their loss, Washington’s family members are working to keep his memory alive.

Christopher Glenn said he met Washington in high school just months before making a discovery that would change both of their lives forever.

“From hanging out and seeing each other all the time, he was around my family. Then, come to find out he was actually related to me, being my cousin. But after all that, basically, we grew a bond from cousins to brothers. Starquan was always my brother,” Glenn said. “From the moment I met him, I knew he would be my brother. Starquan was always there.”

While questions still linger as to what led up to Wednesday’s shooting, Glenn said he wants to see others put speculation aside to fully mourn a promising young life cut far too short.

You can donate here to Washington’s funeral service.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A judge sentenced Fred Hopkins to life in prison a deadly ambush in October 2018 that took the...
Judge sentences Fred Hopkins to life for killing 2 Florence Co. officers, hurting 5 others
Kvon Lawhorn was arrested and charged in connection with a deadly shooting outside of a Myrtle...
Man charged in deadly shooting outside Myrtle Beach area bar
Police, family searching for missing Pennsylvania man in Myrtle Beach
Police, family searching for missing Pennsylvania man in Myrtle Beach
Dedrick Williams is facing multiple charges, including robbery with a dangerous weapon, assault...
Deputies: Woman trying to buy car from N.C. man robbed, assaulted at gunpoint
Sunny skies and cooler for Saturday
FIRST ALERT: Rain clears, sunny and cooler weekend ahead

Latest News

Fred Hopkins arrives at SCDC facility after being handed life sentence
Myrtle Beach man sentenced to life in prison for deadly stabbing
'That smile would just warm you up': Family of Myrtle Beach shooting victim keeping his legacy alive
A judge sentenced Fred Hopkins to life in prison a deadly ambush in October 2018 that took the...
Fred Hopkins arrives at SCDC facility after being handed life sentence