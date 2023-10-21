Submit a Tip
SCHP: Pedestrian killed in Horry County hit-and-run

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 9:41 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A person was killed after being struck by a vehicle early Saturday in Horry County, according to an official.

LCpl. Brittany Glover with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the wreck happened at around 2 a.m. in the area of Highway 17 and S.C. 22, just south of North Myrtle Beach.

Glover said an unknown vehicle heading north on Highway 17 hit a pedestrian who was walking north in the roadway.

She added that the pedestrian died at the scene. Their identity has not been released.

No further details were immediately available.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

