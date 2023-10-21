Submit a Tip
Robeson County man arrested after deputies find guns, drugs inside home

Rory Wallen
Rory Wallen(Robeson County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 10:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in Robeson County say they arrested a man after guns and drugs were found inside a home on Friday.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were serving a search warrant linked to a shooting investigation on Carl Street in Maxton. That’s where the sheriff’s office said several items were found including cocaine, marijuana, firearms cash and drug paraphernalia.

After the search, deputies arrested 38-year-old Rory Wallen and charged him with trafficking cocaine, possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine, possession with intent to sell/deliver a scheduled III controlled substance, possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana, manufacturing marijuana, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana paraphernalia.

As of Saturday morning, Wallen is being held at the Robeson County Detention Center under a $550,000 bond.

