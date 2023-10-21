Submit a Tip
Police asking for help to identify man found in Horry County

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are asking for help to identify a man who was found in part of Horry County on Saturday.

The Horry County Police Department posted a picture of the man at around 4:30 p.m., saying he was found lost a few hours earlier on Brescia Street. The HCPD added that he did not seem to know his identifying information.

Police also said the man mentioned the names “James Joseph Harris,” “Margot” and “Niche” but they are not able to confirm if any of them are his name or of people he knows.

“Please know that this gentleman is being kept safe, but we would very much like to reunite him with his loved ones and get him home,” the HCPD said in a Facebook post.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 843-248-1520.

🚨FOUND PERSON - DO YOU KNOW HIM?🚨 Around 1 p.m. Saturday, this man was found lost on Brescia Street near the...

Posted by Horry County Police Department on Saturday, October 21, 2023

