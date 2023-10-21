Injuries reported in Loris-area crash involving motorcycle
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Two people were hurt after a Saturday crash involving a motorcycle in the Loris area.
Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to a single-vehicle accident in the area of Highway 9 and Highway 66 just after 5 p.m.
The two people injured were taken to a hospital. No further details were provided on their condition.
HCFR added that lanes of traffic near the crash were blocked as of 5:50 p.m. Drivers are also being asked to avoid the area.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.
