Injuries reported in Loris-area crash involving motorcycle

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Two people were hurt after a Saturday crash involving a motorcycle in the Loris area.

Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to a single-vehicle accident in the area of Highway 9 and Highway 66 just after 5 p.m.

The two people injured were taken to a hospital. No further details were provided on their condition.

HCFR added that lanes of traffic near the crash were blocked as of 5:50 p.m. Drivers are also being asked to avoid the area.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

