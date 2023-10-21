FIRST ALERT: Sunny and mild Sunday, turning warmer late next week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Sunny and pleasant weather continues through the end of the weekend.

Sunny, dry and pleasant weather will remain in place through the weekend as high pressure remains in control of the region.

TONIGHT

Clear skies and seasonably cool temperatures settle in tonight. The Grand Strand will see temperatures drop into the lower to middle 50s. Inland areas will drop to around 50. A few areas of patchy fog will be possible.

SUNDAY

Sunny skies continue for Sunday. Temperatures will be a few degrees warmer than Saturday with afternoon temperatures reaching into the lower 70s.

NEXT WEEK

A shot of slightly cooler weather will return again early next week with daytime temperatures dropping into the upper 60s. We’ll have a few chilly nights early in the week with temperatures dropping well down into the 40s.

A warming trend will resume again by the middle and end of the week with daytime temperatures climbing well into the 70s. The forecast remains rain-free through the entire week.

