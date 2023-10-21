Submit a Tip
17-year-old charged in deadly Lumberton drive-by shooting

(Source: MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 10:01 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in Lumberton say a teenager now faces charges in connection to a recent deadly drive-by shooting.

The Lumberton Police Department said a 17-year-old suspect was taken into custody Friday evening. The suspect was not identified due to their age but is facing a count each of first-degree murder and attempted murder.

Those charges stem from an incident that happened on Oct. 15 at the ATEX Convenience Store on South Martin Luther King Drive.

According to Lumberton police, officers arrived at the scene and learned two people were shot in the parking lot of the store as a white sedan passed by the area. Both victims were taken to a hospital.

Anyone with information about who may have been in this vehicle is asked to call Lumberton Police Department Detective Yvette Pitts at (910) 671-3845.(Lumberton Police Department)

One of the victims, 23-year-old Ebony Spruill, died Monday as a result of her injuries. The other victim was released from the hospital and is recovering.

Lumberton police said the teen now charged is being held at a juvenile detention facility, with more charges expected.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Police, family searching for missing Pennsylvania man in Myrtle Beach
