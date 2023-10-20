Submit a Tip
Ron DeSantis makes stops in the Grand Strand during presidential campaign

By Julia Richardson
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Florida Governor Ron DeSantis made his latest stop in his presidential campaign in the Grand Strand on Friday afternoon, giving a speech to supporters at Ground Zero in Myrtle Beach.

DeSantis brought up many of the policies he has instituted in Florida, saying he wants to implement what he’s done in his state into practice throughout the country.

DeSantis started off his speech criticizing Biden’s response to the war in Israel. He also said people in Washington, D.C. have been too lenient on the border and if elected, he would declare the border a national emergency.

DeSantis added that he’s disappointed in what schools across the country are teaching, and thinks they should promote education instead of “indoctrination.”

He also touched on term limits for members of Congress, strengthening the military and being tougher on crime.

WMBF News spoke with Reese Boyd, who is the chairman of the Horry County GOP. He said he was happy with what DeSantis had to say in his speech.

“He spent a lot of time talking about a lot of different issues that are important to Americans, putting America first and having a foreign policy and a domestic policy that serves American interest and makes life better for Americans,” said Boyd.

Boyd added that he hopes more presidential candidates will visit the Grand Strand as 2024 comes closer.

