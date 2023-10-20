Police, family searching for missing Pennsylvania man in Myrtle Beach

Submit a Tip
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 12:47 PM EDT
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A Pennsylvania woman is asking for help to find her son who may be in the Myrtle Beach area.

Dori Hauer told WMBF News on Friday that her son, 33-year-old Nicholas Welc, has been missing since Oct. 4. He’s also dependent on mediation, according to a flyer handed out by Hauer.

Welc is described as being around 6′2″ and between 190 and 200 pounds. He was also reported missing by the Greensburg Police Department, located around 40 miles east of Pittsburgh.

Hauer said she was told by police that Welc was seen at the Holiday Inn Pavilion on North Ocean Boulevard on Oct. 9. She said she has been handing out flyers since arriving in the area on Monday, but added there have been no further confirmed sightings of Welc.

“I’ve never lost contact with him like this with him before,” she said. “He’s always kept in touch with me. It’s very worrisome. The fact that nobody has seen him since Oct. 9 is very worrisome. I feel like he might be the victim of a crime now. That someone hurt him or took his things. It’s very disturbing that I haven’t seen him yet.”

Hauer said Welc was staying in a group home in Pennsylvania and was trying to get back on his feet with a job. However, she said Welc was a victim of bullying and it may have caused him to come down to the area.

“He loves Myrtle Beach, always has since he was a kid,” she said. “He lived here at one time for about a year, he really likes it down here.”

Hauer said she just wants to help her son get back on his feet and make sure he’s safe.

“If there’s any chance Nicholas can see me, just please know I love you and I just want to find you safe,” she said. “I just want to make sure he’s has a place a safe place to be. I just want to help him here.”

The Myrtle Beach Police Department also told WMBF News that it was assisting in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call the MBPD at 843-918-1382 or contact Hauer at 724-454-9791.

Myrtle Beach Police Department is assisting Greensburg Police Department in attempting to locate a missing person,...

Posted by Myrtle Beach Police Department on Wednesday, October 18, 2023

