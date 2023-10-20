Submit a Tip
Myrtle Beach man sentenced to life in prison for deadly stabbing

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A Myrtle Beach man will spend the rest of his life in prison after being convicted of a deadly stabbing.

The 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office said 45-year-old Ismail Dickerson was found guilty by a jury on charges of murder and possession during a violent crime. The verdict came after a trial that began Tuesday, according to officials.

Prosecutors were also pushing for a life sentence without the possibility of parole due to Dickerson’s previous record, which includes several prior convictions for serious offenses.

Dickerson was sentenced Friday to live in prison, meaning he will not be eligible to be released.

The conviction stems from an August 2021 incident where authorities found 38-year-old Freddie Matthews, Jr. stabbed inside a home on Dunbar Street. Matthews died after being taken to a hospital.

Dickerson was arrested a short time after the incident.

