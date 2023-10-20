Myrtle Beach Jazz Festival set to honor area’s music, culture

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - After being rained out on Friday, the annual Myrtle Beach Jazz Festival will get underway on Saturday.

Organizers said there will be plenty of food, fun and music on Carver Street throughout the weekend, with thousands expected to attend.

The festival is held by Charlie’s Place, which was home to an African-American nightclub in Myrtle Beach through the 1960s.

Festival founder Mickey James said it was one of the only places Black residents could gather at the time.

“It’s very significant to this time and the jazz festival does resemble some that a little bit,” said James. “It lets people know there’s still life over here.”

Ella “Dolly” Thomas began cutting hair at Friendly Barber Shop on Carver Street over 50 years ago and also reflected on the area’s history.

“A lot of people came here to work and they had to come on this side because we weren’t able to go at the water,” said Thomas.

She said Carver used to be “the street that never sleeps.”

“We would stay out here all night long,” said Thomas. “It was a place something like New York. The lights never went out.”

Thomas added the jazz festival weekend brings back that feeling.

“It reminds us because that’s the way it used to be,” she said. “We used to be up and people all day and all night.”

Both Thomas and James said the festival also feels like a reunion with so many familiar faces in town.

“It’s a homecoming of people that you haven’t seen in 20 years, in 30 years,” said James. “Folks that you went to school with and folk that grew up with your parents and so forth, so it’s a blessing.”

A portion of Carver Street will also be closed to vehicles for the duration of the festival.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.