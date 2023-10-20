Meet the Myrtle Beach City Council Candidates: John Krajc

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - In less than three weeks, Myrtle Beach voters will decide who out of the eight city council candidates will fill three open seats. Two of these candidates are incumbents.

Here are some highlights from WMBF News’ interview with incumbent John Krajc.

MEET THE CANDIDATES:

A local realtor, Krajc began serving on the Myrtle Beach City Council in 2020. He says he is running for re-election because he thinks Myrtle Beach has a lot of potential.

“In short, I love this city. Myrtle Beach is, in my opinion, the best city on the East Coast and can continue to get better,” said Krajc.

Krajc said managing homelessness has always been one of his top priorities, and he is proud of what council has accomplished in the past few years.

“We’ve partnered with Horry County United Way to implement a 211 system,” he said. “211 is a system where you can make a phone call to 211 and get connected. Not just for homelessness, but other resources as well if you’re having a hard time.”

He also brought up Myrtle Beach’s opioid coordinator program and added that he wants to work on getting more funding from the state and federal government for mental health programs.

When WMBF News asked him about affordable housing, he said city council is continuing to work with Habitat for Humanity on workforce housing projects.

“This is something where government partners with private developers and we partner with nonprofits to figure out how to have partnerships. This isn’t something where government does all the work by ourselves,” said Krajc. “Private-public partnerships to figure out the workforce housing issue is essential to making sure that private developers have an opportunity to be here and understand the needs of our citizens.”

Krajc said if reelected, continuing the revitalization efforts council is working on is essential for him

“If we make downtown better, all the positive effects economically from doing that downtown will domino throughout our city,” said Krajc. “The south end needs attention. I plan to do that in the next four years as well and continue that push to make the entire city better because that’s who I serve.”

Krajc added that public safety is one of his number one priorities. He voted last year to increase starting pay for the city’s police officers.

“We have a very elite group of law enforcement officers, so if we continue that push, not only with them, but to increase and better the perception of public safety in the city of Myrtle Beach, that is my number one goal, just ahead of growth management,” he said.

Krajc also said he wants voters to know that he gives his all to council.

“Myrtle Beach City Council in 2023 is not a three-meeting a-month process. If you are a dedicated city council member, it is imperative that you go to as many things to learn,” said Krajc. “I like to think of myself as someone with a ton of energy to give and a lot of time to dedicate.”

The election will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 7.

