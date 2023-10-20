Submit a Tip
Marine Corps identifies Marine shot and killed at Camp Lejeune on Wednesday

Lance Corporal Austin Schwenk
Lance Corporal Austin Schwenk(Facebook)
By WITN Web Team and Dave Jordan
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WITN) - We now know the name of the Marine that investigators said was shot and killed at Camp Lejeune earlier this week.

The Marine Corps said that 19-year-old Lance Corporal Austin Schwenk with the 6th Marine Regiment was shot and killed on Wednesday.

Officials said that Schwenk was enlisted in June of 2022.

He was born in Onslow County but his Facebook page says he graduated from high school in Ohio.

NCIS, who is investigating the case, has not publicly identified the Marine who was arrested for their alleged involvement in the death.

We’re told that the situation unfolded in an on-base barracks room.

