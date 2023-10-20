Loris Bog-Off returns for its 44th year this weekend

LORIS, SC (WMBF) - Loris residents count down to the third Saturday in October each year because they know the city’s largest festival, the annual Loris Bog-Off, is coming to town.

Saturday is the 44th consecutive year of the Loris Bog-off, which draws in a crowd of more than 30,000 people each year.

This year, there will be three stages of entertainment and more than 200 vendors.

Right now, 18 teams are gearing up for the bog-off cooking competition. Judges will taste test and vote for a winner who will get $1,000 and a trophy.

However, you have a vote for the People’s Choice Award.

If you want to judge, get there early because only 250 people can buy tickets starting at 12:15 p.m.

Two-time chicken bog champion Ricky Dew said the key to great chicken bog is keeping it simple.

However, he has a warning for this year’s winner: get ready to be put to work.

“If you win this thing, be prepared for churches to call you or any benefits that are going on you will get a call,” Dew said. “There will be people getting you to cook chicken bog the rest of this year, so be prepared if you win it. It comes with a little bit of work.”

He also said winning the bog-off competition can help put someone and their chicken bog on the map.

“Everybody pays more attention than you think,” Dew said. “It’s a big deal. It’s helped me with my business; I’ve met a lot of people. People want to meet the person who won the Bog-Off and taste their chicken bog.”

You can enjoy a weekend filled with chicken, rice, sausage and spice at the 44th Annual Loris Bog-Off Festival Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information about the event, click here.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.