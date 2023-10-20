Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Loris Bog-Off returns for its 44th year this weekend

Loris residents count down to the third Saturday in October each year because they know the city’s largest festival, the annual Loris Bog-Off, is coming to town
By Makayla Evans
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 7:53 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LORIS, SC (WMBF) - Loris residents count down to the third Saturday in October each year because they know the city’s largest festival, the annual Loris Bog-Off, is coming to town.

Saturday is the 44th consecutive year of the Loris Bog-off, which draws in a crowd of more than 30,000 people each year.

This year, there will be three stages of entertainment and more than 200 vendors.

Right now, 18 teams are gearing up for the bog-off cooking competition. Judges will taste test and vote for a winner who will get $1,000 and a trophy.

However, you have a vote for the People’s Choice Award.

If you want to judge, get there early because only 250 people can buy tickets starting at 12:15 p.m.

Two-time chicken bog champion Ricky Dew said the key to great chicken bog is keeping it simple.

However, he has a warning for this year’s winner: get ready to be put to work.

“If you win this thing, be prepared for churches to call you or any benefits that are going on you will get a call,” Dew said. “There will be people getting you to cook chicken bog the rest of this year, so be prepared if you win it. It comes with a little bit of work.”

He also said winning the bog-off competition can help put someone and their chicken bog on the map.

“Everybody pays more attention than you think,” Dew said. “It’s a big deal. It’s helped me with my business; I’ve met a lot of people. People want to meet the person who won the Bog-Off and taste their chicken bog.”

You can enjoy a weekend filled with chicken, rice, sausage and spice at the 44th Annual Loris Bog-Off Festival Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information about the event, click here.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A judge sentenced Fred Hopkins to life in prison a deadly ambush in October 2018 that took the...
BLOG: Judge sentences Fred Hopkins to life for killing 2 Florence Co. officers, hurting 5 others
Kvon Lawhorn was arrested and charged in connection with a deadly shooting outside of a Myrtle...
Man charged in deadly shooting outside Myrtle Beach area bar
NOAA has released the winter outlook.
FIRST ALERT: NOAA issues winter outlook
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is setting the requirements for lower-level judges in the...
Gov. McMaster looks to toughen requirements for magistrate judges
Kvon Lawhorn was arrested and charged in connection with a deadly shooting outside of a Myrtle...
Judge denies bond for suspect in deadly shooting outside Myrtle Beach area bar

Latest News

The best chance of showers and a few storms arrives late Friday afternoon and evening.
FIRST ALERT: Downpours and a few storms later today
Kvon Lawhorn was arrested and charged in connection with a deadly shooting outside of a Myrtle...
Judge denies bond for suspect in deadly shooting outside Myrtle Beach area bar
A judge denied bond for the man accused in a May hit and run, killing 30 year-old Nelson Green...
Bond denied again for man accused in deadly Myrtle Beach hit-and-run
Loris residents count down to the third Saturday in October each year because they know the...
Loris Bog-Off returns for its 44th year this weekend