Head out to Downtown Loris for the annual Loris Bog-Off Festival.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Loris Chamber of Commerce sponsors the Loris Bog-Off Festival each year on the third Saturday in October in Downtown Loris.

This is the 44th consecutive year of The Loris Bog-Off.

The festival is packed with fun with 2 stages with live entertainment and a large children’s area, over 200 vendors, food, fun for all ages, and of course lots of Chicken bog for the cooking contest.

End the day with fireworks and a free concert.

Make plans to check out this festival, you won’t be disappointed!

