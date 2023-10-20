Submit a Tip
Head out to Downtown Loris for the annual Loris Bog-Off Festival.

By TJ Ross
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Loris Chamber of Commerce sponsors the Loris Bog-Off Festival each year on the third Saturday in October in Downtown Loris.

This is the 44th consecutive year of The Loris Bog-Off.

The festival is packed with fun with 2 stages with live entertainment and a large children’s area, over 200 vendors, food, fun for all ages, and of course lots of Chicken bog for the cooking contest.

End the day with fireworks and a free concert.

Make plans to check out this festival, you won’t be disappointed!

