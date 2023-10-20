Get ready for a weekend of great music at the Myrtle Beach Jazz Festival
Published: Oct. 20, 2023
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The annual Myrtle Beach Jazz Festival is back in the Grand Strand with a line-up of smooth, soulful, and edgy regional and local jazz artists.
This event regularly draws music-loving audiences from all of South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, and beyond.
Admission is FREE; however, donations (at your discretion) are accepted at the gate during the event.
