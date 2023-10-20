Submit a Tip
Get ready for a weekend of great music at the Myrtle Beach Jazz Festival

By TJ Ross
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 12:47 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The annual Myrtle Beach Jazz Festival is back in the Grand Strand with a line-up of smooth, soulful, and edgy regional and local jazz artists.

This event regularly draws music-loving audiences from all of South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, and beyond.

Admission is FREE; however, donations (at your discretion) are accepted at the gate during the event.

Learn more here!

