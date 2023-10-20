Georgetown Police introduce new K-9 officer

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown Police Department says a four-legged officer is joining its ranks.

K-9 Vicky is the newest member of the agency, it said on its Facebook page.

K-9 Vicky is currently training with her handler, Cpl. Taylor, Georgetown Police say. When training is complete, they will be partners. (Georgetown Police Department)

Vicky is an 18-month-old Belgian Malinois. Born in the Netherlands, she has been in the United States for approximately three months, Deputy Chief Nelson Brown said.

She is currently training with her handler, Cpl. K. Taylor, the post states. Brown said they will complete their training on Oct. 28 and will report for duty the following week.

Vicki and Taylor will be partners when the training is complete and will work the entire city, Brown said.

