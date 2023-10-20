FIRST ALERT: Tammy brings hurricane conditions to the northern Caribbean today

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Hurricane Tammy will move through the northern Leeward Islands of the Caribbean today with hurricane conditions in some areas.

As of early Saturday morning, the center of Hurricane Tammy was located near latitude 15.2 North, longitude 60.4 West. Tammy is now moving toward the northwest near 9 mph, and this general motion is expected to continue through tonight.

Winds of 80 mph (WMBF)

A turn toward the north-northwest is forecast on Sunday, followed by a turn toward the north on Monday. On the forecast track, the center of Tammy will move near or over portions of the Leeward Islands through early Sunday, and then move north of the northern Leeward Islands by Sunday afternoon. Maximum sustained winds are near 80 mph with higher gusts. Fluctuations in intensity are possible during the next few days, but Tammy is expected to remain a hurricane while it passes near or over the Leeward Islands. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 25 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 125 miles.

Forecast track. (WMBF)

Hurricane conditions are expected to begin in the hurricane warning area later this morning and spread northward across the Leeward Islands today and tonight. Tropical storm conditions are expected within the tropical storm warning areas today and tonight. Hurricane conditions are possible in the hurricane watch areas today and tonight. Tropical storm conditions are possible on Martinique today and the British Virgin Islands tonight and Sunday.

Tammy is expected to produce 4 to 8 inches with maximum amounts of 12 inches. These rains may produce isolated flash and urban flooding, along with isolated mudslides in areas of higher terrain.

