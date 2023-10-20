Submit a Tip
FIRST ALERT: Sunny and tranquil through the weekend

Beautiful fall weather settles in this weekend.
Beautiful fall weather settles in this weekend.
By Jamie Arnold
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 4:15 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Sunny and pleasant weather settles in this weekend.

The cold front responsible for Friday evening’s rain and storms has now moved well off shore. In it’s wake, sunny, dry and pleasant weather will remain in place through the weekend.

TODAY

Sunny and cooler weather will prevail today. Morning temperatures in the lower 50s will climb to around 70 by the afternoon. Winds will be breezy at times through the day.

After another cool Sunday morning, temperatures will rebound into the lower 70s by the afternoon.

Sunny and Fall-like weekend ahead
Sunny and Fall-like weekend ahead

NEXT WEEK

A shot of slightly cooler weather will return again early next week with daytime temperatures dropping into the upper 60s. We’ll have a few chilly nights early in the week with temperatures dropping well down into the 40s.

A warming trend will resume again by the middle and end of the week with daytime temperatures climbing well into the 70s. The forecast remains rain-free through the entire week.

Afternoon highs trend warmer late next week
Afternoon highs trend warmer late next week

Police, family searching for missing Pennsylvania man in Myrtle Beach
