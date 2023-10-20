Extra Point Scoreboard: Week 9

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Another week of high school football is underway across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee! This week also featured several games being moved back to Thursday due to rain in the forecast on Friday.

Final score updates are listed below.

FRIDAY

Marlboro County at Lake City

Darlington at Lakewood

Lee Central at Andrews

Carvers Bay at East Clarendon

Hemingway at Scott’s Branch

Lamar at Lake View

THURSDAY

Carolina Forest 31, Socastee 0

Sumter 42, St. James 14

Myrtle Beach 51, Wilson 0

South Florence 41, North Myrtle Beach 2

Hartsville 55, West Florence 19

Dillon 38, Waccamaw 20

Loris 41, Manning 0

Aynor 54, Georgetown 48

Kingstree 52, Mullins 0

Hannah-Pamplico 26, Green Sea-Floyds 9

