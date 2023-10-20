Submit a Tip
Extra Point Scoreboard: Week 9

(WMBF)
By WMBF News Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Another week of high school football is underway across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee! This week also featured several games being moved back to Thursday due to rain in the forecast on Friday.

Final score updates are listed below.

Catch all of the scores and highlights tonight at 11 p.m. on WMBF Extra Point!

FRIDAY

  • Marlboro County at Lake City
  • Darlington at Lakewood
  • Lee Central at Andrews
  • Carvers Bay at East Clarendon
  • Hemingway at Scott’s Branch
  • Lamar at Lake View

THURSDAY

  • Carolina Forest 31, Socastee 0
  • Sumter 42, St. James 14
  • Myrtle Beach 51, Wilson 0
  • South Florence 41, North Myrtle Beach 2
  • Hartsville 55, West Florence 19
  • Dillon 38, Waccamaw 20
  • Loris 41, Manning 0
  • Aynor 54, Georgetown 48
  • Kingstree 52, Mullins 0
  • Hannah-Pamplico 26, Green Sea-Floyds 9

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

