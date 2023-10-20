Extra Point Scoreboard: Week 9
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Another week of high school football is underway across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee! This week also featured several games being moved back to Thursday due to rain in the forecast on Friday.
Final score updates are listed below.
FRIDAY
- Marlboro County at Lake City
- Darlington at Lakewood
- Lee Central at Andrews
- Carvers Bay at East Clarendon
- Hemingway at Scott’s Branch
- Lamar at Lake View
THURSDAY
- Carolina Forest 31, Socastee 0
- Sumter 42, St. James 14
- Myrtle Beach 51, Wilson 0
- South Florence 41, North Myrtle Beach 2
- Hartsville 55, West Florence 19
- Dillon 38, Waccamaw 20
- Loris 41, Manning 0
- Aynor 54, Georgetown 48
- Kingstree 52, Mullins 0
- Hannah-Pamplico 26, Green Sea-Floyds 9
