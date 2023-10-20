Submit a Tip
Driver ejected, killed in Robeson County crash

It happened at 3:55 p.m. on McGirt Bridge Road near McGirt Road.
It happened at 3:55 p.m. on McGirt Bridge Road near McGirt Road.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 8:37 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WMBF) - North Carolina troopers say a man ejected from a car was not wearing his seatbelt in a deadly Thursday afternoon crash.

It happened at 3:55 p.m. on McGirt Bridge Road near McGirt Road.

A car going westbound went off the right side of the road, overcorrected and eventually overturned, according to the North Carolina Highway Patrol.

The driver, identified as Ricky Lynn Godfrey, who was in his mid-20s, was ejected from the car. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities said no one else was in the car with Godfrey.

Along with not wearing a seatbelt, troopers said speed was a factor in this crash.

The crash remained under investigation.

