Deputies: Woman trying to buy car from N.C. man robbed, assaulted at gunpoint

Dedrick Williams is facing multiple charges, including robbery with a dangerous weapon, assault...
Dedrick Williams is facing multiple charges, including robbery with a dangerous weapon, assault by pointing a gun and felony larceny.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SCOTLAND COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A North Carolina man is facing charges after authorities said he robbed and assaulted a woman trying to buy a car from him.

Dedrick Williams, 32, from Winston-Salem, is facing multiple charges, including robbery with a dangerous weapon, assault by pointing a gun and felony larceny.

The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office was called out on Monday to a possible armed robbery on Dunk Pate Road.

Deputies met with the victim, who told them she had talked with a man online about buying a car from him. Investigators said the victim waited outside for the man, identified as Williams, to bring the car.

Williams arrived and used a handgun to assault and rob the victim of her cash, according to the sheriff’s office.

Days later, he was arrested by a SWAT team and placed in the Scotland County Detention Center under a $250,000 secured bond.

