Deputies arrest Robeson County shooting suspect after standoff

Brock Chavis
Brock Chavis(Robeson Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 10:04 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in Robeson County arrested a man accused in a shooting on Thursday.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said 36-year-old Brock Chavis, of Lumberton, was taken into custody after a three-hour standoff on McKinnon Rollin Road. Chavis is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, two counts of discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle and possession of a stolen vehicle.

According to the sheriff’s office, Chavis’s charges stem from an incident in the area of McKinnin Rollin Road and Highway 211 at around 1 p.m. Deputies were called to the area after reports of someone being shot.

A victim was found at the scene with a gunshot wound and was taken to a hospital. They are expected to survive.

Multiple divisions with the sheriff’s office then responded to a home where Chavis was, where he refused to come out for hours before he was arrested.

Chavis is being held at the Robeson County Detention Center with no bond.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

