Deputies arrest Robeson County shooting suspect after standoff

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in Robeson County arrested a man accused in a shooting on Thursday.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said 36-year-old Brock Chavis, of Lumberton, was taken into custody after a three-hour standoff on McKinnon Rollin Road. Chavis is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, two counts of discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle and possession of a stolen vehicle.

According to the sheriff’s office, Chavis’s charges stem from an incident in the area of McKinnin Rollin Road and Highway 211 at around 1 p.m. Deputies were called to the area after reports of someone being shot.

A victim was found at the scene with a gunshot wound and was taken to a hospital. They are expected to survive.

Multiple divisions with the sheriff’s office then responded to a home where Chavis was, where he refused to come out for hours before he was arrested.

Chavis is being held at the Robeson County Detention Center with no bond.

