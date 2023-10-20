Chants to wrap up road stretch at Arkansas State

CONWAY, S.C. – Coastal Carolina concludes its three-game Sun Belt road trip play on Saturday night as the Chanticleers visit Arkansas State.

TV | ESPN+

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. Roger Twibill, Pete Cordelli, and Dorian Craft will have the call on ESPN+. CCU fans can hear the Chanticleer Sports Radio Network broadcast with Joe Cashion, Layne Harris, Chris Burgin, and Joe Catenacci on WRNN 99.5 FM and online at wrnn.net.

ROAD TEST CONTINUES

• CCU’s stretch of three consecutive conference road games is the first in the history of the program.

MCCALL’S CAREER DAY

• Grayson McCall had the most prolific passing day of his career at Appalachian State, throwing for a career-high 373 yards.

• McCall completed 19-of-28 passes for two touchdowns and connected on his first nine attempts in the win.

• McCall was named Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Week for his performance.

• He also was named a Manning Award Star of the Week.

RISING TO THE OCCASION

• Five different Chanticleers set or tied their career highs in tackles at CCU against Appalachian State, led by Micheal Mason and Mason Shelton.

• Mason led the Chants with eight tackles in the victory, tying his season-high mark he set against Jacksonville State.

• Shelton finished with a career-best six tackles, including four solo stops.

HENSLEY STEPS UP

• Kade Hensley made the most of his season debut as the Chants’ starting place kicker against Appalachian State.

• Hensley made all three of his extra points and connected on both field-goal attempts, including the game-winner from as time expired.

• The redshirt sophomore is 51-of-52 on extra points in his career and 10-of-13 on field goal attempts

MCCALL CLOSING IN ON MORE HISTORY

• Grayson McCall enters Saturday’s game needing just 239 yards to become the 146th player in NCAA history to pass for 10,000 yards in a career.

• McCall’s 104 career touchdowns responsible for puts him tied for 69thin NCAA FBS history with Chad Pennington (Marshall).

PINCKNEY’S CONSISTENCY

• Wide receiver Sam Pinckney extended his streak of consecutive games with a catch to 51 against Appalachian State.

• Pinckney posted his second straight game with 100+ receiving yards, finishing with 102 yards on seven receptions

• Pinckney is now tied for second in program history with seven games with 100+ yards receiving.

BIG PLAY THREAT

• Coastal Carolina’s offense recorded eight plays of at least 20 yards on offense against App State, the most since the Chants racked up nine such plays against Duquesne.

• CCU’s passing offense was particularly potent against the Mountaineers as the Chants completed six passes of over 30 yards.

ON THE MARCH

• The Chanticleers tied a season-high with an 83-yard scoring drive to open last week’s game, matching the 83-yard drive CCU put together against Duquesne.

• Coastal Carolina’s last 14 scoring drives have all covered at least 59 yards.

SCOUTING THE RED WOLVES OF ARKANSAS STATE

• Arkansas State saw its three-game winning streak end on Oct. 7 with a 37-3 loss at Troy that dropped the Red Wolves to 3-3 (1-1 SBC).

• The Red Wolves are 75-28 (.728) when playing at home since the 2005 season.

• True-freshman QB Jaylen Raynor made his debut against Stony Brook and finished with nine rushes for 57 yards, becoming the first A-State QB to rush for 50-plus yards since 2018.

• Senior LB Melique Straker has registered 10-plus tackles in four of his last seven games

• Redshirt-sophomore RB Ja’Quez Cross has four games with 100-plus all-purpose yards to rank 14th nationally and fifth in the Sun Belt Conference with 131.2 all-purpose yards per game.

• Redshirt-freshman LB Javante Mackey leads the team with 31 solo tackles and 47 total stops.

• Redshirt-junior RB Zak Wallace is among 42 active FBS players with 2,000 or more rushing yards in their career.

• Dating back to the 2013 season, A-State has 5.0 or more tackles for loss in 100 of 131 games, tied with Marshall for the most in the Sun Belt.

SERIES SNAPSHOT WITH ARKANSAS STATE

• Coastal Carolina and Arkansas State have met five times on the gridiron with the Red Wolves holding a 3-2 lead in the series.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.