Bond denied again for man accused in deadly Myrtle Beach hit-and-run

A judge denied bond for the man accused in a May hit and run, killing 30 year-old Nelson Green...
A judge denied bond for the man accused in a May hit and run, killing 30 year-old Nelson Green Junior, for a second time.(WMBF News)
By Ale Espinosa
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 11:07 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A judge denied bond a second time for the man accused in a May hit-and-run, killing 30-year-old Nelson Green Jr.

Walter Hayes is accused of hitting and killing Green on May 18 in the area of Stalvey Avenue and Jennings Street in Myrtle Beach.

Hayes is facing charges of leaving the scene of a collision involving death and driving without a license.

Documents WMBF Investigates obtained through a Freedom of Information Act state, that officers were later called to the scene to check on a man lying in the road who was badly hurt.

The report also states, that man, who was identified as Green, was hit by a car.

Among those applauding the judge’s decision today is Green’s ex-fiancé, Maria Hoyte, who said more needs to be done on the law enforcement side of cases like this.

“An apology without action is just merely a statement. We don’t want a statement anymore. We want action. We’re not going to stop until we get action. It may seem as if his case has faded away, but it’ll never fade away,” Hoyte explained.

Hayes maintains he’s innocent and will stay at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center until his trial.

Green’s family is starting a non-profit called ‘Nelson’s Place’ working to help those who struggle with addiction.

