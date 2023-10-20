Submit a Tip
1 hurt in Robeson County shooting; suspect in custody

Cedric Campbell, 22, is charged with attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly...
Cedric Campbell, 22, is charged with attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and nine counts of discharging a weapon into an occupied property.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 10:04 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WMBF) - The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office says a man is behind bars after a Thursday shooting that left one person hurt.

Cedric Campbell, 22, is charged with attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and nine counts of discharging a weapon into an occupied property.

Deputies were called out around 3:30 p.m. to the 700 block of Baltimore Church Road. That is in the Fairmont area.

At the scene, investigators found a 21-year-old suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was then taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

Further details about the shooting were not released.

Campbell was arrested and placed in the custody of the Robeson County Detention Center without a bond.

