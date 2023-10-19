‘We can be very modern’: Leaders seek public input on Myrtle Beach’s future

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - As the City of Myrtle Beach continues to grow, city leaders are working to update their comprehensive plan for the next 10 years.

Part of updating the plan includes listening to the community and getting as much feedback as possible. There are three meetings in different locations across Myrtle Beach this week.

One of those meetings was at the Pepper Geddings Recreation Center. During the session, residents were not shy in voicing their thoughts.

“Things don’t get done,” said one resident.

“I think that they don’t do enough maintenance on the second and third rows,” said another resident.

“I’d like them to find a way to make a plan for the future that’s going to deal with many more homeless people coming through the area,” said a third resident.

City of Myrtle Beach Planner, Cameron Armstrong said concerns like these help shape the future of the city.

“We’re reworking our comprehensive plan, one section of it at least. So we’re soliciting public feedback in terms of what they want to see the community change and develop into in the next 10 years.”

Armstrong said a comprehensive plan is required by the state and looks at 10 different elements of the community.

“It looks at things like resiliency, your infrastructure, your population, and demographics,” said Armstrong. “It’s just a document that kind of comprehensively lays out your city and the direction that you’re heading.”

Comprehensive plans are usually rewritten as a whole every 10 years, but Armstrong said they want to keep Myrtle Beach current.

“We’re trying to do something a little different, a little more proactive,” said Armstrong. “We’re going to rewrite one section every year, starting this year.”

The style of the meetings is also unique. They encourage the community to drop in, grab a snack, and visit different tables to talk with city leaders. Residents are also encouraged to write out their feedback on sticky notes and paper.

Armstrong said this different type of approach will help Myrtle Beach.

“We don’t need to do things that we did back in the 60s or 70s or 80s. We can be very modern in the way we approach our community, that way we’re able to respond as best as possible,” said Armstrong.

However, many of the residents who came out to the meeting say they’re skeptical if the city will actually respond to their concerns.

“I don’t see a vision for the future,” said one resident. “I don’t think it will help things getting done, but it might help...knowing that somebody’s watching.”

There is still one meeting left. The last and largest public feedback session will be this Friday, Oct. 20, from 2-4 p.m. at the General Robert Reed Recreation Center in the Market Common.

